Unabomber Ted Kaczynski ‘hanged himself’ in South Carolina jail cell where he was found with serious neck injuries and rigor mortis setting in

Savage Premium Subscription

Terrorist Ted Kaczynski, known as ‘Unabomber’, was found with serious neck injuries after he died by hanging in a South Carolina jail after three decades behind bars, according to a 911 call.

A short recording of the phone conversation has revealed the 81-year-old, who carried out a 17-year bombing campaign which killed three people and injured 23 others, was found dangling in his cell on Saturday.

The caller said he ‘got a guy that was hanging’ and ‘they got a crash cart (a wheeled medical supply container) up there now’, according to TMZ, who obtained the tape.

Inside sources also told the tabloid that Kaczynski, who had late-stage cancer, suffered reddening of the skin from ear to ear and a deformed trachea.

Rigor mortis – which is the fourth stage of death when the limbs turn rigid – had also already set in, especially on his arms and legs.

READ MORE

You may like these posts