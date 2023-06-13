Terrorist Ted Kaczynski, known as ‘Unabomber’, was found with serious neck injuries after he died by hanging in a South Carolina jail after three decades behind bars, according to a 911 call.

A short recording of the phone conversation has revealed the 81-year-old, who carried out a 17-year bombing campaign which killed three people and injured 23 others, was found dangling in his cell on Saturday.

The caller said he ‘got a guy that was hanging’ and ‘they got a crash cart (a wheeled medical supply container) up there now’, according to TMZ, who obtained the tape.

Inside sources also told the tabloid that Kaczynski, who had late-stage cancer, suffered reddening of the skin from ear to ear and a deformed trachea.

Rigor mortis – which is the fourth stage of death when the limbs turn rigid – had also already set in, especially on his arms and legs.

