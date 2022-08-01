UN head Antonio Guterres warned Monday that the world faced ‘a nuclear danger not seen since the height of the Cold War’ and was just ‘one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.’

‘We have been extraordinarily lucky so far. But luck is not a strategy. Nor is it a shield from geopolitical tensions boiling over into nuclear conflict,’ Guterres said at the start of a conference of countries belonging to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

‘Today, humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,’ he said, calling on nations to ‘put humanity on a new path towards a world free of nuclear weapons.’

Guterres’s comments came at the opening of the Tenth Review Conference of the NPT at the UN headquarters in New York, an international treaty that came into force in 1970 to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.

