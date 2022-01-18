BREITBART:

The U.S.-funded United Nations is providing cash to help job-seeking migrants trek up through South America, Central America, and Mexico, says Todd Bensman at the Center for Immigration Studies.

Photo I just took of a Honduran migrant woman’s United Nations-issued cash card, which provided 2,500 pesos a month for 4,

the max in this one city of Tapachula, Mexico. All part of the UN “cash-based interventions” program I wrote about last month here: https://t.co/ocDcwnnAL7 pic.twitter.com/9l5F2sjevz — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 17, 2022

“It is definitely organized,” Bensman told Breitbart News on Monday during a reporting trip to Tapachula in southern Mexico, where migrants arrive after crossing Central America:

They’re giving money out at way-stations up and down the [migrant] trail … There’s a process [in Tapachula]: You get your Mexican [visa] papers, then you go to the UN building next door, get an appointment, and they interview you and look at your situation… It’s not big money, and not all of them get it, but enough get it to sustain them so they don’t have to go home, and so they can go on to the next way station.

Bensman tweeted a video of the migrants waiting for payments:

The funding helps poor migrants from Africa and Asia survive the deadly and brutal trek through South American, over the Darien Gap, through Central America, and into Mexico. Without the UN-provided money, many of the migrants risk going without food, shelter, or short-distance transport.

MORE FROM BREITBART