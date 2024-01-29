UN aid agency members supplied Hamas with RPGs, took Israeli woman hostage during Oct. 7 attacks, damning intel finds

The United Nations aid agency staffers accused of taking part in Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel included some who provided rocket-propelled grenades — as well as others who actively killed and kidnapped Israelis, according to a damning dossier of intel given to the US.

At least 10 of the 12 fired last week by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) were active members of Hamas, while another was affiliated with the Islamic Jihad, according to the dossier obtained by the New York Times.

Israeli officials said they tracked the movements of UN aid workers on the day of the attack, using phone records and phone calls.

As well as using the agency as a cover, the terrorists also worked by day as terrorists and even teachers and other school employees, according to the dossier, which gave names for the staffers that were not published by the Times.

They found that at least one was told via text message to bring rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) he kept at his house with him, the dossier reports.

