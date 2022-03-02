Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, about 660,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighboring countries, the United Nations Refugee Agency said Tuesday.

“This figure has been rising exponentially, hour after hour, literally, since Thursday,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told the UN Security Council on Monday. “I have worked in refugee crises for almost 40 years, and I have rarely seen such an incredibly fast-rising exodus of people — the largest, surely, within Europe, since the Balkan wars.”

“Over 280,000 have fled to Poland. Another 94,000 to Hungary, nearly 40,000 are currently in Moldova; 34,000 in Romania, 30,000 in Slovakia; tens of thousands in other European countries. We are also aware that a sizable number have gone to the Russian Federation,” Grandi continued.

Read more at Newsmax