Ultra-secretive club that hosts some of the US’ most powerful men underpays, overworks employees in ‘frat house’ environment: lawsuit

Workers at Bohemian Grove, one of the oldest and most secretive men’s retreats in the country, complain that they are underpaid and overworked, especially during two weeks in July when some of the most powerful men in the country descend on its woodland camps in northern California, according to a recent lawsuit. The campers, who have included Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former secretary of state Henry Kissinger, and a host of past presidents and billionaires, descend on the camps, which spread over 2,700 acres in Monte Rio, California.

Most of the activities focus on drinking and eating, said one of the workers, who are known as “valets” at the camps. “These guys, they don’t want that college experience to go away,” said Anthony Gregg in an interview with AirMail published Saturday. “Now they [just] have more money and better alcohol.” Gregg is one of three named plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit filed in June in U.S. District Court in Northern California against the Bohemian Club, the San Francisco-based non-profit that runs the more than 100 exclusive camps.

