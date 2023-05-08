A notoriously liberal Catholic church in Manhattan is dividing parishioners with a ‘God is Trans’ art exhibit, leaving one member of the faithful to suggest they were having an agenda forced on them.

The Church of St. Paul the Apostle in Manhattan is promoting a display called ‘God is Trans: A Queer Spiritual Journey.’

The church is noted for its embrace of the LGBTQ+ community and has promoted a ‘gay-friendly’ 5 p.m. mass on Sunday in the past, according to the New York Times.

Some who regularly go to the church told the New York Post that including gender ideology in an exhibit was a step too far.

‘The church should not be promoting this,’ said one parishioner. ‘I understand there are transgender people. I pray for all people but enough is enough.’

