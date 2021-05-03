Yahoo News:

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda, announced Monday that they are parting ways after nearly three decades of marriage.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the pair said in a statement. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and build a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

The pair added that despite the divorce, they “continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue to work together at the foundation.” “We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this next life,” they added.

