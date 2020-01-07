NY POST

The most prolific rapist in British history was jailed for life Monday after he was convicted of attacking and filming more than 100 straight men whom he left comatose with drugs. Reynhard Sinaga, 36, slipped GBH to his victims so he could rape them at his apartment while he was a student living in Manchester, according to testimony at four separate trials that could be reported for the first time Monday. The Singapore native was convicted of 128 rapes of 48 men, ages 17 to 36, as well as 16 attempted rapes, 13 sexual assaults and two assaults by penetration, all from January 2015 to June 2017.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST