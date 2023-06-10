Britain’s National Health Service will no longer routinely prescribe puberty blockers to children amid concerns over a lack of evidence on the impact of the so-called gender-affirming drugs.

In what is being described as a historical moment, the UK’s state healthcare provider will no longer be prescribing children with life-altering puberty blockers except in exceptional cases or in the context of clinical research.

According to a report from the BBC, the decision followed a report which admitted that there were “gaps” in evidence surrounding the use of the controversial drugs on children believed to be experiencing gender dysphoria.

The change in guidance from the NHS will come into effect upon the opening of two new gender clinics later this year, which are set to replace the infamous Tavistock Centre’s Gender Identity and Development Service (GIDS). However, no patient currently being treated by GIDS will be impacted by the revised guidance.

The broadcaster went on to report that families and children will be “strongly discouraged” from seeking to acquire puberty-blocking drugs from unregulated sources or on the internet.

