Russia is being hit hard by Ukraine‘s Javelin anti-tank missiles. What makes this weapon so powerful? The U.S.-made FGM-148 Javelin is one of the premier portable anti-tank missile systems in the world. It’s also an expensive piece of kit, with each missile typically costing more than the targets it eliminates. However, corruption is the main problem that every country has to fight with and the Ukrainians are no different! The expensive javelins have allegedly found their way into the black market on the Internet. Telegram channels have repeatedly reported that military equipment is being sold by the Ukrainians. The sales market is often the Middle East or North Africa. The information already has more than one confirmation. For example, you can inquire about this ad on the Internet, where you can buy the expensive weapon for a discounted price. This information surfaced after a local Turkish station reported that The anti-tank weapons and assault rifles that Western countries sent to Ukraine came out of Syria. The arms dealer, who stated that he bought from Ukrainian commanders and brought the weapons to Syria’s Idlib region, quoted a price of 15 thousand dollars for anti-tank weapons, including the US-made Javelin. The station reports that an arms dealer living in the Idlib region, which is under the control of the jihadist Hayat-Tahrir Al-Sham organization in Syria, offered the weapons he procured from Ukraine for sale via Telegram. The cost of a Javelin is 178,000 dollars with its ammunition and smart missile launcher system that can lock on the target.

