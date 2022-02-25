THE SUN:

UKRAINE’S troops have retaken Kyiv airport from the Russians, just hours after losing it, in a major blow to Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian National Guard shared a photo of three soldiers holding a bullet-riddled Ukrainian flag, calling them the heroes of the battle.

It came just hours after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered compulsory enlistment and banned all men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country.

Antonov Airport near the town of Hostomel, 20 miles from Kyiv, is seen as crucial to Russia’s invasion strategy, just outside the capital.

