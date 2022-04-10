Jerusalem Post

The video appears to depict Ukrainian soldiers standing over dead and wounded Russian soldiers before shooting a wounded Russian three times, presumably killing him.

The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of a video depicting Ukrainian servicemembers shooting wounded Russian soldiers dead in execution-style killings on Wednesday. “A video posted online on Monday and verified by The New York Times appears to show a group of Ukrainian soldiers killing captured Russian troops outside a village west of Kyiv,” the newspaper said. The video, posted on Telegram, appears to depict Ukrainian soldiers standing over dead and wounded Russian soldiers before one cried out “He’s still alive… look, he’s still alive, he’s gasping,” before one of the soldiers shoots the wounded soldier an additional three times, presumably killing him. The soldiers in the video are wearing the Ukrainian colors of blue and yellow on their arms, while the men on the floor wear white armbands – the color of Russian military insignia.

