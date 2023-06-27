The Zelensky regime’s goal in Ukraine appears to be “the extermination of its own population,” according to a Ukrainian soldier who served on the frontlines in Bakhmut.

“I do not know the plans of our government, but it looks like the extermination of its own population” — Ukrainian soldier on Bakhmut pic.twitter.com/kjkpmOxwPI — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) June 25, 2023

The soldier made the comments as part of a VICE documentary released on Saturday.

As the WSJ reported last month, the Zelensky regime is drafting poor, untrained men — some of whom have never held a gun — and sending them straight to the frontlines to serve as cannonfodder.



On Monday, horrific video was released showing inexperienced Ukrainian soldiers with US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicles taking part in the US-backed counteroffensive getting their legs blown off while traversing a minefield.

