The Zelensky regime’s goal in Ukraine appears to be “the extermination of its own population,” according to a Ukrainian soldier who served on the frontlines in Bakhmut.
The soldier made the comments as part of a VICE documentary released on Saturday.
As the WSJ reported last month, the Zelensky regime is drafting poor, untrained men — some of whom have never held a gun — and sending them straight to the frontlines to serve as cannonfodder.
On Monday, horrific video was released showing inexperienced Ukrainian soldiers with US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicles taking part in the US-backed counteroffensive getting their legs blown off while traversing a minefield.