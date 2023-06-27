UKRAINIAN SOLDIER: “I Do Not Know The Plans of Our Govt, But It Looks Like The Extermination of Its Own Population”

The Zelensky regime’s goal in Ukraine appears to be “the extermination of its own population,” according to a Ukrainian soldier who served on the frontlines in Bakhmut.

The soldier made the comments as part of a VICE documentary released on Saturday.

As the WSJ reported last month, the Zelensky regime is drafting poor, untrained men — some of whom have never held a gun — and sending them straight to the frontlines to serve as cannonfodder.

On Monday, horrific video was released showing inexperienced Ukrainian soldiers with US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicles taking part in the US-backed counteroffensive getting their legs blown off while traversing a minefield.

