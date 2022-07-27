Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska, have graced the cover of Vogue … something many feel has crossed the line into vanity territory amid the ongoing war.

The presidential couple is featured in a digital edition of the mag that’s all about Olena and her role in the conflict with Russia — it’s titled, “Portrait of Bravery: Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska” with photography by Annie Leibovitz. It’s a full-blown profile of her … as well as her husband, the Ukrainian Prez.

Of course, there are also a fair amount of photos of each of them throughout — including single shots of Olena, and ones where they’re together … holding hands and/or posing throughout what seems to be the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv.

A lot of hard issues are addressed in the story, no doubt, and ya gotta figure the intention is to bring more awareness to the cause. All the same, the fact the Zelenskys signed up for this in the first place is getting backlash — with folks saying this comes across as tone-deaf.

Read more at TMZ