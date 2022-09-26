One drone was destroyed by air defense forces, the command said. Two others hit a military infrastructure facility, starting a large-scale fire and detonation of ammunition as a result. The firefighting and rescue operation at the scene of the attack continues. According information available at this time, there were no casualties.

An evacuation of the civilian population in the area near the ammunition depot was launched.

This is the second such attack in two days: On Sept. 25, the Russians attacked Odesa, hitting an administrative building in the city center three times with Iranian-supplied kamikaze drones.

The media reported in late August, citing representatives of Western intelligence, that Russia had obtained hundreds of Iranian combat drones.

According to CNN, Russia has officially purchased and transferred the Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series drones – the Shahed-129 and Shahed-191.

