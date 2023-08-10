Ukrainian ‘Kill Teams’ Using U.S.-Supplied Black Hawks to ‘Carry Out Assassinations Inside of Russia’

Ukrainian special forces “kill teams” are using US-supplied Black Hawk helicopters to carry out cross-border assassinations inside of Russia, according to a new report from The Times. The US specifically told Ukraine not to use US-supplied equipment to attack inside of Russia at the start of the war to avoid dragging the US into the war and risking WW3 but now they’re just looking the other way as Ukraine is regularly striking Russian territory (most likely using US-supplied intelligence). From The Times, “How Kyiv’s kill squads pick off commanders inside Russia”: The men of the elite Shaman Battalion have been carrying out […] raids on infrastructure behind enemy lines for more than a year. Now they have revealed to The Times a new task: assassinating senior Russian officers.

