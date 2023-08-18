‘Ukrainian kamikaze drone’ slams into Moscow in fireball explosion three miles from the Kremlin damaging city’s main exhibition centre

A new suspected Ukrainian kamikaze drone strike led to a major explosion at Moscow’s main exhibition centre. Russian officials claimed a UAV exploded after it was disrupted from another target by air defences. The drone hit and damaged the Moscow Expo Centre on Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment, on the edge of the city’s skyscraper zone which was previously targeted by Ukraine.

A video from Mash media outlet shows an explosion and flash as the drone hit the low building which is close to the main White House building of the Russian government. All major airports in the city were temporarily closed. Suspected Ukraine kamikaze drone strike causes explosion in Moscow

