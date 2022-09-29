Ukrainian soldiers fighting against Vladimir Putin‘s invading forces have shared a gruesome video of pigs gorging on what is allegedly a dead Russian Army captain.

The clip was shared on the infamous Cargo 200 Telegram Channel this morning (Thursday, September 29), where Ukrainians routinely post gory images of Russian invaders to strike fear into their enemies’ hearts.

This latest upload, titled: “Pigs eat the Russian captain”, is 14 seconds long.

In it, six animals can be seen standing over what appears to be a corpse. Four of them are hard at work munching through it.

