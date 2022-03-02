The Mirror

The farmers from Bashtanka took and burned the state-of-the-art missile system worth millions after its Russian crew abandoned it in a field This is the moment a £12million Russian missile system burns in a field after reportedly being seized and set ablaze by Ukrainian farmers. The victorious villagers who captured the vehicle said the Russian soldiers fled like “rats” abandoning the anti-air battery. The video was filmed near the city of Bashtanka in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv Oblast on March 1. Boris Filatov, 49, mayor of the city of Dnipro, shared images of the burning Pantsir-C missile system on social media, claiming that farmers seized and destroyed the vehicle and that it cost around £11.3 million.

