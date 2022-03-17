A Ukrainian strike on a captured airfield in southern Ukraine destroyed numerous Russian helicopters and military vehicles.

Tuesday satellite imagery showed thorough devastation at the Kherson Airbase.

Russian forces bragged about taking control of the airbase two weeks ago during an offensive along the Dnieper River, according to The Drive.

Two companies that operate photography satellites published images of the devastation at the airbase, and investigative journalism organization Bellingcat shared images obtained by both companies — Planet and Maxar.

