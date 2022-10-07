Ukrainian officials have seemingly walked back comments from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who appeared to call upon NATO to launch preemptive strikes into Russia to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats.

During a virtual address to the Lowy Institute on Oct. 6, Zelenskyy was asked how the international community could help prevent a potential nuclear war between Russia and Ukraine. In his answer, the Ukrainian president mentioned launching “preemptive strikes.”

“We can already see that these people [Russian officials] are capable of such atrocities. What must NATO do? Make it impossible for Russia to use nuclear weapons,” he answered, according to Yahoo! News.

READ MORE