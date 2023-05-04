Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called for the creation of a special tribunal separate from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the crime of aggression.

“Not something hybrid that can formally close the topic, not some compromise that will allow politicians to say that the case is allegedly done. But a true full-fledged tribunal,” Zelensky said in a speech to leading politicians and diplomats at the ICC in The Hague.

The United Nations defines an act of aggression as the “invasion or attack by the armed forces of a state (on) the territory of another state, or any military occupation”.

The ICC does not have the power to try crimes of alleged aggression against Russia, which is not a member of the ICC and rejects its jurisdiction.

“If we want true justice, we should not look for excuses and should not refer to the shortcomings of the current international law, but make bold decisions that will correct the shortcomings of those norms that unfortunately exist in international law,” Zelensky added.

READ MORE