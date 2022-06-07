KYIV/DRUZHKIVKA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine will fight to recover all its territory occupied by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday, as his troops struggled to hold their ground in bloody street-to-street fighting in the city of Sievierodonetsk.

“We have already lost too many people to simply cede our territory,” Zelenskiy said by video link at an event hosted by Britain’s Financial Times newspaper. “We have to achieve a full deoccupation of our entire territory.”

Zelenskiy’s remarks responded forcefully to suggestions that Ukraine must cede territory to Russia to end the war, now in its fourth month.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a recent interview it was important not to “humiliate” Moscow, comments interpreted in Ukraine as implying it must accept some Russian demands.

Read more at Yahoo News