President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Britain and others on Wednesday to give Ukraine “wings for freedom” by sending combat aircraft to help turn the tide against Russia’s offensive, hoping to overcome Western reluctance to take that step.

Western countries have scaled up their pledges of military aid for Ukraine this year with promises of hundreds of tanks and armoured vehicles as well as longer range weapons, but have so far refused to deliver war planes.

Zelenskiy praised Britain and the West for the support and the sanctions they had provided so far in an address to lawmakers from across the political spectrum in the Gothic expanse of parliament’s Westminster Hall in London.

But, offering an airforce helmet with the message “we have freedom, give us wings to protect it” to the speaker of the House of Commons, the lower house of parliament, Zelenskiy called on the West to deliver up the fighter jets.

“I appeal to you and the world, with simple and yet the most important words — combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom.”

Earlier, Britain announced an immediate surge of military deliveries to Ukraine to help it fend off an intensifying Russian offensive and pledged to train its pilots to be able to fly “sophisticated NATO-standard fighter jets in the future”.

