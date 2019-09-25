USA TODAY:

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Wednesday he didn’t feel pressure from President Donald Trump to look into political rival Joe Biden even though a summary of a July phone call between the two leaders showed that Trump discussed the former vice president and his son.

“Nobody pushed me,” Zelensky said while seated next to Trump at the United Nations in New York. “Good phone call. It was normal.”

A summary of the July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky is at the center of a controversy over whether the U.S. president improperly used the U.S. diplomatic relationship with Ukraine as leverage to push for an investigation of Biden, the Democratic presidential frontrunner.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of an impeachment inquiry against Trump over what she said was an abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son,” Trump told Zelensky on the July call, adding that “a lot of people want to find out about that.” During the phone call, Trump urged Zelensky to talk with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who has been seeking to investigate the activities of Biden’s son, who was on the board of a Ukraine energy company.