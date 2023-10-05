Ukraine’s Transgender Spokesperson Returns to Duty After Suspension, Announces Book Deal

Ukraine’s controversial transgender spokesperson Sarah Ashton-Cirillo has claimed to have been reinstated in the role representing the Territorial Defence Forces (TDF) after being suspended last month.“I continue in the role of TDF spokesperson. Truth, trust, and humanity will always prevail over accusations, allegations, and artificial intelligence,” Ashton-Cirillo said on Tuesday.The American citizen, born as Michael John Cirillo before ‘transitioning’, went on to claim to have signed two book contracts with Potomac Books publishing, with the first volume set to be released in the summer of next year.

“The last weeks of allegations and accusations have created new and unexpected opportunity to bring the on-the-ground truth and facts of Ukraine to the global community while putting to rest all the Russian lies, propaganda, gossip and rumours that have surrounded me,” the former freelance journalist said of the upcoming book.In September, Ashton-Cirillo was suspended, with the TDF saying: “The statements of (Junior Sergeant) Ashton-Cirillo in recent days were not approved by the command of the TDF or the command of the AFU. When conducting military operations against the aggressor, the defence forces of Ukraine strictly observe the norms of international humanitarian law.”

READ MORE