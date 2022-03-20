THE JERUSALEM POST:

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is reportedly not centered around the nation’s statehood, nor to drive out President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to TASS, citing statements made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in a news briefing on Thursday.

Zakharova said that the Western establishment and mass media refuse to see that Russia’s invasion “does not pursue the aim of seizing the country’s territory, ruining its statehood or ousting the current president,” emphasizing that Russia has repeatedly been saying this.

She then accused Western media of reporting fake news and disinformation to its viewers.

The report then claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin “had no plans for an occupation of Ukrainian territories.”

Ukraine had accused Russia this week of bombing a theater in Mariupol, which Moscow has denied.

