Several hours after Odessa awoke to explosions Thursday morning, Avraham Wolff, the city’s chief rabbi, got a call from a nearly 90-year-old Holocaust survivor. The man was so distressed he could barely speak.

“He cried and cried, and I just listened to him,” Wolff said. “I told him that everything is OK, the Russians are not coming to kill us, these are not Nazis.”

For weeks, the rabbi had prepared for the possibility that Russia could invade Ukraine. He bought several tons of sugar, macaroni, rice, flour and water, hired 20 security guards and reserved buses to evacuate thousands of Jews to neighboring Moldova.

But the bus drivers, like so many others, have fled the city, with some lines to cross the border stretching more than a mile. Wolff’s job now is to calm and feed congregants, many of whom are elderly and too scared to leave their home.

The invasion has thrown all of Ukraine into crisis, and the panic is acute in the Jewish community, where Holocaust survivors and their descendants carry a long history of trauma. Synagogues have turned into shelters, while some Jews try to flee to Israel.

And when people don’t know what to do, they call their rabbi.

