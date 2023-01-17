Ukraine’s first lady flew into the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual gathering in Davos on Tuesday, leading a push by President Volodymyr Zelensky and his government to secure more battlefield weapons to defend against Russia’s invasion.

Olena Zelenska used the opportunity afforded by a special address to warn that Kyiv and its forces are all that stands between Russian aggression and a new nuclear disaster along the lines of Chernobyl, while scolding foreign government representatives to do more to help her embattled country.

Speaking in Ukranian, Zelenska told delegates to act as Russia’s invasion nears the 11-month mark.

“You are all united by the fact that you are really very influential. But there is also something that separates you – and that is that not all of you are using this influence or sometimes you use it in a way that divides even more.”

Global cooperation is needed, Zelenska continued, as Russia’s aggression in Europe is creating a major crisis and the world faced collapse as a consequence.

She questioned what world we have when state borders start to collapse, telling delegates: “We are facing a threat of the collapse of the world as we know it, the way that we are accustomed to it or to what we aspire.

