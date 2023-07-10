With Russia’s war in Ukraine in its eighth month, some European nations that have funneled weapons to Kyiv are running low, and it could take years for defense contractors to meet the shortfall.

NATO states are urging companies to boost production to help them restock — to both resupply Ukraine and reinforce their own stores in a climate of heightened tension, according to people familiar with the matter. That’s as Russian President Vladimir Putin escalates his threats, including warning of a potential nuclear attack, with his troops facing numerous setbacks on the ground in Ukraine.

Kyiv’s allies have already sent in billions of dollars in arms, munitions and equipment since Russia invaded in February. That’s putting pressure on ammunition stockpiles, including 155 mm shells for artillery, some of the people said, of which the US has given Ukraine well over a million rounds since the start of the war.

Defense companies in the US and Europe are now seeing demand rise for air defense and anti-tank arms alongside other equipment, with governments increasingly recognizing that Ukraine will probably need military support for years to come. But it will be a struggle to quickly expand manufacturing after decades of limited orders.

