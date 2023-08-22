Ukraine: “We Simply Don’t Have the Resources to Do the Frontal Attacks the West is Imploring Us to Do”

“We simply don’t have the resources to do the frontal attacks that the West is imploring us to do,” a source told The Economist, effectively conceding that the Ukrainian “Counter-Offensive“ has failed. The source told The Economist that Ukraine’s army “was never blind to the challenges of breaching Russian minefields and defence lines without air superiority.” That was the reason the Ukraine leadership “delayed the counter-offensive as long as it could.”

“After a disastrous start in early June, when two Western-trained brigades lost an uncomfortable number of men and equipment in minefields, the initial plans were adjusted,“ The Economist writes. Ukraine is now trying to cut its losses, according to the reports, effectively meaning the end of the “Spring counter-offensive“ that was supposed to drive through to Crimea and the Sea of Azov, and vanquish Russia.

