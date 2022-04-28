FOX NEWS:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent call for global control of Russia’s nuclear weapons poses a “reckless and provocative” action against Vladimir Putin, a former DIA operative told Fox News Digital.

Zelenskyy marked the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster with a speech condemning Russia’s “completely irresponsible actions,” highlighting the dangerous actions taken around nuclear power plants during the invasion of Ukraine.

“I believe that after all that the Russian military has done in the Chernobyl zone and at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, no one in the world can feel safe knowing how many nuclear facilities, nuclear weapons and related technologies the Russian state has,” Zelenskyy said. “If Russia has forgotten what Chernobyl is, it means that global control over Russia’s nuclear facilities, and nuclear technology is needed.”

