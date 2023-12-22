Ukraine Wants to Build One Million ‘Suicide Drones’ Next Year, Claims to Have Made 50,000 This Month Alone

Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine will build one million ‘suicide drones’ in 2024, also known as loitering munitions, the emerging weapons system that appears to be the major technological and tactical revolution coming out of the war.

The vow to massively ramp up the production of killer drones in 2024 was made by President Zelensky in his end-of-year press conference this week. Speaking to press in Kyiv, he said: “I am positive about increasing our drone production and about the formation of specialized units… As for production, we are making one million drones next year. We will make a million. We will do everything to make it so, and I know that it will be so.”

Ukraine has been producing increasing numbers of drones since the start of Russia’s renewed invasion in 2022, and also imports considerable numbers from around the world. Following Zelensky’s remarks Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin — widely feted in Western media as the head of Ukraine’s railways in the early days of the war — boasted the nation would produce “more than 50,000 FPV drones” in December of this year alone. If true, the claim suggests Ukraine is indeed well on its way to producing a million of the ‘kamikaze’ type drones in 2024.

