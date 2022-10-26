Officials from Ukraine are looking to get the EU taxpayers to bankroll them to the tune of $2 billion dollars every month.

Taxpayers within the European Union should hand over billions of dollars in funding to Ukraine every single month, officials from the war-torn nation have said.

Officials from across the west are meeting in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss the reconstruction of the country in the wake of the Russian invasion, with the European Commission President and German Chancellor writing in one major German newspaper that they want to see a “Marshall Plan” like scheme set up for the country.

However, such an effort appears like it could end up being particularly costly for those within the European Union, with officials from the country saying that they want the EU alone to hand over around two billion dollars in funding every month in financial aid to better help them balance the books.

Of this two billion, Die Welt reports the Zelensky administration as wanting Germany alone to send $500 million every month to tide Ukraine over, perhaps a tall order considering the frequently strained relations between the two countries.

“We need four to five billion dollars for our budget every month,” Die Welt reports Alexander Rodnyansky, a financial advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as saying.

READ MORE