BBC:

US President Joe Biden has said there is “total unanimity” with European leaders over Russia’s troop build-up on its border with Ukraine.

During crisis talks on Monday, Western powers agreed to “unprecedented” sanctions against Russia if it were to invade.

The US has also put 8,500 troops on alert, which Russia said caused it “great concern”.

It denies having any plans for an invasion.

However some 100,000 Russian soldiers have been deployed on Ukraine’s border.

Joining the US and UK in Monday’s talks were the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the EU. The head of Nato, Jens Stoltenberg also dialled in.

MORE AT THE BBC