Ukraine’s counter-offensive against Russian forces in the southern Kherson region is proving more difficult than it was in the northeast because of wet weather and the terrain, Ukraine’s defense minister said on Wednesday.

Kyiv’s forces are piling pressure on Russian troops in the strategically important Kherson region occupied by Moscow since the start of its February 24 invasion, threatening President Vladimir Putin with another big battlefield setback.

“First of all, the south of Ukraine is an agricultural region, and we have a lot of irrigation and water supply channels, and the Russians use them like trenches,” Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told a news conference. “It’s more convenient for them.”

“The second reason is weather conditions. This is the rainy season, and it’s very difficult to use fighting carrier vehicles with wheels,” he said, adding that this reduced the options for Ukraine’s armed forces.

“The counter-offensive campaign in the Kherson direction is more difficult than in the Kharkiv direction,” he added.

“The counter-offensive campaign in the Kherson direction is more difficult than in the Kharkiv direction.”Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov

READ MORE