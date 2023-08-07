Ukraine Says it Has Foiled Assassination Attempt Against President Zelensky

A woman allegedly aiding the Russians to take out President Zelensky in an airstrike was caught “red-handed” and faces 12 years in prison, Ukraine’s FBI equivalent has said.

An “informant of Russian intelligence” who was allegedly collecting information on President Zelensky’s planned visit to a region close to the Crimea frontline has been arrested, Ukraine’s intelligence and security agency announced Monday.

The arrest related to a trip to the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine, which was impacted by the destruction of the Kakhovka, last month by President Zelensky. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said the unnamed woman, who appeared in heavily-pixelated form in a picture from her arrest published by the agency, had attempted to gather intelligence about Zelensky’s travel including “the time and locations of the approximate route” he would take.

As well as Zelensky’s travel plans, the woman is alleged to have also tried to discover the position of ammo dumps and electronic warfare systems (jamming equipment) in the region. Per the SBU, this information was intended to plan a “massive air strike”. To get this information the woman is said to have taken videos in the region and socialised locally in hope of hearing information from others.

