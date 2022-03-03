Jerusalem Post

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday expressed disappointment at the Israeli leadership’s response to his requests for aid as his country fights off a Russian invasion. “I expected greater support from Prime Minister [Naftali] Bennett,” he said at a press conference. “I saw a nice picture of Jews wrapped in [Ukrainian] flags by the Western Wall,” said Zelensky, who is Jewish. “They prayed for us, and I thank them for it. Our relations with the Israeli leadership are not bad, but they are being tested in a time of need. I did not feel that the Israeli prime minister is wrapped in our flag.” The Prime Minister’s Office had no comment. Zelensky’s remarks came on the eighth day of Russia’s war on his country and the day after he released a call in Hebrew for Jews of the world to speak out on behalf of Ukraine and against the Russian attack.

