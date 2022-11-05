Breitbart

Russia’s ambassador to the United Kingdom has warned that Britain is “too deep” in the Ukraine war, bringing the NATO member “up to the line” of “no return” in terms of a possible conflict with Moscow. In an interview with Sky News, the Russian ambassador to the Court of St. James’s, as ambassadors to the British royal court are formally known, claimed that evidence that the British military assisted a Ukrainian drone attack on his country’s Black Sea Fleet and was involved in blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines to Germany would become public “pretty soon”, and had already been passed to the British government. “It is dangerous because it escalates the situation,” Ambassador Andrey Kelin said of Britain’s involvement in the Russo-Ukrainian war, which has arguably been going on since Russia’s intervention in the Euromaidan coup of 2014 but has certainly had the character of a full-blown war since February 2022, when Russian forces invaded Ukraine from the north, east, and south. “It can bring us up to the line of I would say no return, return is always possible. But anyway, we should avoid escalation,” Yelin added, somewhat cryptically.

