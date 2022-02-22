FOX 5 NY

Russia’s widespread cyberattacks are part of a technique to destabilize Ukraine before a possible invasion, according to U.S. government officials, who are bracing for possible cyberattacks in the United States. If Russia mounts cyberattacks against the United States, the targets could include banks, power plants, water treatment facilities, and communications. Cyber experts say Russia has the capability to disable or destroy U.S. satellites. Those attacks could also impact GPS for navigation, farming, automation, and oil exploration. “Our food supply, things that have to do with our power supply, utilities,” cybersecurity expert Ian Marlow said. “Utilities have been brought down and then you don’t have service.” White House calls Russian troop deployments in eastern Ukraine an ‘invasion’ Marlow, the CEO of FitechGelb, a financial technology company, said there is no such thing as 100% protection against cyberattacks. However, measures can be taken. “There are many things that companies are able to do in order to circumvent these issues, which are, quite honestly, not that difficult to put in,” he said. “They’re readily available to small, medium, and large size companies. You just have to be proactive.” Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York is beefing up its cybersecurity defenses to protect the state’s institutions and critical infrastructure.

