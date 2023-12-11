Ukraine releases image of ‘traitor MP’s body’ and video ‘showing assassin lying in wait’ before lawmaker was shot dead in Moscow – as Kyiv issues warning to ‘criminals who have gone over to the enemy’

Ukrainian intelligence today revealed chilling images from the scene of the assassination of Ilya Kyva, a ‘traitor’ and former Kyiv MP turned Putin puppet.

Kyva, 46, was gunned down last week as he went for a walk in a supposedly safe location at a country club near Moscow – the latest of several collaborators to have been assassinated in recent months.

Images from the scene show his body lying in the snow – and the weapons supposedly used to ‘liquidate’ him were discovered hanging on a tree nearby. Video was also released apparently showing the assassin lying in wait in the snow and watching passers-by.

The SBU secret service made clear the images and footage were deliberately released as a warning to other Ukrainians collaborating with Vladimir Putin’s invading forces.

‘This is a signal to all traitors and war criminals who have gone over to the enemy’s side,’ a Ukrainian source told media.

‘Remember, Russia will not protect you… Death is the only prospect that awaits the enemies of Ukraine.’

