UTE:

Ukraine has dismissed Russian proposals to turn it into a neutral state, as the United States readied a huge package of military aid ahead of a historic address to Congress by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia had said that parts of a possible peace deal with Ukraine were close to being agreed after Kyiv agreed to discuss neutrality.

In a hint of a possible compromise, Mr Zelensky had said that Ukraine was prepared to accept security guarantees from the West that stop short of its long-term goal of joining NATO.

Russia sees any future Ukraine membership of the Western alliance as a threat and has demanded guarantees it will never join.

“Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of course, with security guarantees,” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told RBC news.

“Now this very thing is being discussed in negotiations – there are absolutely specific formulations which in my view are close to agreement,” Mr Lavrov said.

READ MORE