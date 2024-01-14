Ukraine Rejects Ceasefire with Russia at Davos ‘Peace’ Summit Ahead of World Economic Forum Meeting

Ukrainian officials vowed to continue the war against Russia until Moscow returns all of the occupied territory during a so-called peace summit in Davos, Switzerland ahead of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Switzerland hosted a meeting of 81 representatives from countries and international organisations in Davos on Sunday to discuss a formula “for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine”. American officials from the Biden administration attended the meeting, including U.S. special representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker and the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien, Reuters reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is expected to address the globalist World Economic Forum meeting later in the week, was represented in the talks by Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. There were no officials from the Kremlin in attendance.

Following the meeting, Yermak (pictured above, right) rejected the notion of a ceasefire between his country and Russia, claiming that it would only allow for Moscow to fortify its forces for another future attack on Ukraine.

“It’s definitely not the path to peace. The Russians do not want peace. They want domination. So, the choice is simple: either we lose and vanish – or win and live on. And we are fighting,” Yermak wrote on his personal Telegram channel.

