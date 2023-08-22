Ukraine Reacts to Being Given F-16s: This Isn’t Enough

Ukraine hailed a major development in the level of support it has received from NATO at the weekend as the donation of F-16s went from ‘one day’ to ‘this year’, but the nation has gone right from that news to urging for more nations to pledge their own stocks of jet fighters, too. Denmark and the Netherlands both committed to give Ukraine F-16 fighter jets from their arsenals over the weekend, with Copenhagen saying they would send 19 planes and six of them this year, and Amsterdam promising aircraft without putting a specific number or timeline on deliveries. The Ukrainians in a typical burst of optimism announced they were to get the nation’s entire stock of aircraft, 42 airframes.

While these considerable allocations could boost Ukraine’s air force with more modern and effective warplanes by half — a serious advantage to them as they seek to push back the Russian occupation — Ukraine’s apparent instinctive reflex remains to be doubling down on the latest acquisition and bidding for more. Advisor to President Zelensky’s Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak articulated this in a communication Tuesday morning when he praised the Netherlands and Denmark for illustrating their commitment to the country and international order, but also called on other nations to urgently give jets too. Podolyak said: “The countries that are now transferring aviation equipment to Ukraine are openly demonstrating that they are deeply interested in protecting international law, democracy and justice. All of this is possible only if [Russia] is absolutely defeated. It is extremely important that Ukraine’s other coalition partners make similar decisions.”

READ MORE