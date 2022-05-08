Newsmax

Russian leaders are discussing the declaration of a “full-fledged war” on Ukraine on May 9, the day Russia celebrates its defeat of Nazi Germany, according to Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. “According to partner intelligence services, Russia has such intentions — to declare a full-fledged war on May 9. Such talk, we understand that there is a possibility. We will watch it,” Shmyhal said during a briefing Friday after he visited Warsaw. His comments, reported through the Ukrainian Russian-language publication Focus, come after Moscow has denied reports from CNN and other western outlets that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to announce the start of a general mobilization. Russia has insisted its bombing attacks and strong military presence in Ukraine are a “special military operation,” not a war. Shmyhal said that Russia officially declares war, or if it doesn’t, Ukraine “will fight until complete victory over the occupier and aggressor.” The Russian agency RIA Novosti reports through a Telegram post that Putin will speak at a Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, when he will place flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He is planning a meeting on will hold a meeting on economic issues the next day, the agency said.

