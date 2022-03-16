CNBC:

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invoked the attack on Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11 terror strikes on America on Wednesday as he pleaded with the U.S. Congress to get more aid for his embattled country to fight against its invasion by Russia.

Zelenskyy, who was greeted with three standing ovations from an audience of lawmakers, asked the U.S. to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine to stem the Russian attacks, additional weapons, sanctions and humanitarian support.

“Is this a lot to ask for to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people?” he said. “Is this too much to ask?”

And he urged members of Congress to get companies in their legislative districts to leave the Russian market “because it is flooded with our blood.”

Zelenskyy was introduced for his address, which was delivered remotely from the Ukraine capital Kyiv, by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

READ MORE