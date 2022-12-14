Seventy countries and globalist institutions lined up Tuesday to pledge an additional one billion euros ($1.1 billion) in emergency winter aid to Ukraine, responding to personal pleas from President Volodymyr Zelensky to help his country withstand the winter ahead.

The promises came as France hosted a global meeting in its capital to discuss what could be delivered between now and March to maintain water, food, energy, health and transport during Ukraine’s typically frigid winter.

The money comes on top of billions already sent or being prepared for despatch by the global community to Kyiv, as Breitbart News reported.

On the same day as the Paris meeting, U.S. officials said the White House was poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to the embattled country, agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to defeat incoming Russian missiles.

The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine in its war with Russia since the invasion of Feb. 24.

White House and Pentagon leaders have said consistently providing Ukraine with additional air defenses is a priority, and Patriot missiles have been under consideration for some time, in a move first reported by CNN.

