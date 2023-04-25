Ukraine planned a massive strike on the Russian capital earlier this year, and it was only called off after a warning from the US government.

A leaked Pentagon report reveals that Ukraine’s head of military intelligence (HUR) ordered agents to prepare for “mass strikes” using “everything the HUR had” to mark the first anniversary of the outbreak of war on February 24.

But once news of the planned attacks reached Washington, the CIA warned President Zelenskyy that a strike on Russia’s capital could trigger a direct conflict between America and Russia.

On February 22, just two days before the attacks were due to take place, US officials were told that the HUR “had agreed, at Washington’s request, to postpone strikes” on the Russian capital.

