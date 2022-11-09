Ukrainian officials are keeping a close eye on the results of the midterm elections in the US — over fears that billions of dollars in military aid the nation gets in its fight against Russia could be affected.

“We hope that for our sake that we don’t become a victim to the partisan debate that’s unfolding right now in the US,” Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, a former Ukrainian deputy prime minister, told Politico.

“That’s the fear, because we are very much seriously dependent on not only American support, but also on the US leadership in terms of keeping up the common effort of other nations,” she said.​

Republicans are heavily favored to retake control of the House and Senate in Tuesday’s election.

